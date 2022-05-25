KERV raises $12M to grow shoppable video tech

KERV Interactive, an Austin-based ad tech company that enables shopping on digital videos, raised $12 million.

Why it matters: Shoppable video isn't a brand-new concept, but improvements in AI and other tech have made it a more seamless experience for brands and consumers.

Details: Trinity Capital provided a $7.5 million credit facility, and the rest of the round came from Plaza Ventures and Vestech Partners.

KERV, founded in 2017, has raised a bit more than $30 million to date.

The company declined to disclose its valuation or annual revenue but said its revenue growth from 2021 to 2022 will be more than 250%.

KERV has 60 employees after hiring 25 so far this year.

How it works: KERV's products allow marketers to run shoppable video ads on the web, mobile, social media and TV.

"With KERV's technology, any object, location, person or thing can be identified and made interactive to be shoppable and/or informational," CEO Gary Mittman wrote in an email.

KERV makes money by charging a flat fee for its services as well as a CPM rate on the ads it runs.

Its clients include brands like Kohl's and Delta, agencies like Publicis and WPP, and publishers like Forbes and Bustle.

The big picture: TV networks and tech platforms have long experimented with shoppable video — from scanning QR codes to offering one-click buying.

During NewFronts earlier this month, NBCUniversal, Roku, and Condé Nast were among the companies announcing new shoppable ads.

Livestreaming commerce (think of it as interactive QVC) has also gained traction. It's incredibly popular in China and has begun to take off in the U.S.

What's next: Mittman says he plans to put the funding toward sales and marketing and supporting KERV's tech.