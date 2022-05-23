Electronic Arts searches for a deal
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson's eyes and ears are wide open for a sale, Puck's Dylan Byers scooped.
Why it matters: A sale or merger would be another massive consolidation of the gaming industry coming on the heels of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Details: Comcast CEO Brian Roberts approached Wilson this year with a proposal to spin off NBCUniversal and merge it with EA, but the deal fell apart over disagreements about the price and structure, Byers reports.
- Wilson has held talks with other potential suitors including Disney, Apple and Amazon, per Byers.
- "We don't comment on rumors and speculation relating to M&A. We are proud to be operating from a position of strength and growth, with a portfolio of amazing games, built around powerful IP, made by incredibly talented teams, and a network of more than half a billion players. We see a very bright future ahead," EA spokesperson John Reseburg said.
State of play: Just this year, there have been several big deals in gaming.
- Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.
- Sony is buying Bungie for $3.6 billion.
- Take-Two just completed its acquisition of Zynga for $12.7 billion.
💭 Kerry's thought bubble: Merging with EA would fold more IP under and drive more attention to NBCUniversal, similar to what Netflix has been doing by buying up a bunch of gaming studios.