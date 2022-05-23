Electronic Arts searches for a deal

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson's eyes and ears are wide open for a sale, Puck's Dylan Byers scooped.

Why it matters: A sale or merger would be another massive consolidation of the gaming industry coming on the heels of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Details: Comcast CEO Brian Roberts approached Wilson this year with a proposal to spin off NBCUniversal and merge it with EA, but the deal fell apart over disagreements about the price and structure, Byers reports.

Wilson has held talks with other potential suitors including Disney, Apple and Amazon, per Byers.

"We don't comment on rumors and speculation relating to M&A. We are proud to be operating from a position of strength and growth, with a portfolio of amazing games, built around powerful IP, made by incredibly talented teams, and a network of more than half a billion players. We see a very bright future ahead," EA spokesperson John Reseburg said.

State of play: Just this year, there have been several big deals in gaming.

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.

Sony is buying Bungie for $3.6 billion.

Take-Two just completed its acquisition of Zynga for $12.7 billion.

💭 Kerry's thought bubble: Merging with EA would fold more IP under and drive more attention to NBCUniversal, similar to what Netflix has been doing by buying up a bunch of gaming studios.