Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund buys Nintendo stake

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund acquired a 5% stake in Nintendo, worth about $2.98 billion, per FT.

Why it matters: The gaming industry has been consolidating this year with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and Sony buying Bungie.

Details: The Public Investment Fund bought 6.5 million shares, according to a filing with Japan's Ministry of Finance, FT reported.

The fund has other investments in the gaming sector, including Nexon and Capcom. It also has stakes in Activision Blizzard, EA and Take-Two.

Nintendo said earlier this month in its earnings report that it projected net profit to drop 29% and that it expects revenue to decrease 5.9% amid weaker sales. But recently the Switch has been selling well, leading last month in unit sales for game consoles in the U.S.

What they're saying: "PIF's purchase of shares in Nintendo, one of Japan's largest intellectual property holders, 'may be the start for Japanese gaming companies to be integrated into a global industry reshuffle,'" gaming analyst Satoshi Kurihara told FT.