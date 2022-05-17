Metatheory, a blockchain-based gaming and entertainment company led by Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, announced a $24 million series A round Monday.

Why it matters: Metatheory's goal is to use blockchain and web3 to create new franchise IP. Just ask Hollywood and some of the other big gaming studios how valuable that can be.

Details: The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with cryptocurrency firms Pantera Capital and FTX Ventures also participating.

Additional investors include Breyer Capital, Merit Circle, Recharge Thematic Ventures, Dragonfly Capital Partners, Daedalus, Sfermion, and Global Coin Research.

Catch up quick: Metatheory launched during the third quarter of last year and released its first gaming franchise in December called "DuskBreakers."

It released a second title under the "DuskBreakers" banner called "Beast Battler" in January.

How it works: "DuskBreakers," described as a "sci-fi inspired metaverse and gaming experience," debuted with a free "Play-to-Mint" game that drove a sellout of 10,000 NFTs in six days.