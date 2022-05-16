How much money is spent during the TV Upfronts?

Data: eMarketer; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The amount of ad dollars that are actually spent related to upfront commitments has remained fairly static over the past few years, according to data from Insider Intelligence's eMarketer.

Why it matters: Upfront advertising accounts for anywhere between 25%-27% of the more than $70 billion that is spent on TV advertising each year.

By the numbers: Connected TV ad spending, while still rising, is seeing its growth slow down.

The amount of ad dollars placed toward CTV will be $6.41 billion in 2022, an increase of 34.6%, and $8.14 billion in 2023, an increase of 26.9%.

Be smart: You're going to see a lot of media companies tout single- to double-digit gains in ad commitments in regards to CPM (cost per million viewers), as well as increases in volume.