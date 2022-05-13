Warner Music, BMG vying for Pink Floyd catalog rights

Warner Music and KKR-backed BMG are two bidders that have emerged for Pink Floyd's back catalog, the Financial Times reports.

Why it's important: The band is eyeing a deal north of $500 million and could even eclipse the $550 million that Bruce Springsteen reportedly nabbed last year from Sony Music.

That deal stands as the most expensive music rights sale so far.

The big picture: PE groups have been among the biggest spenders in the white-hot song copyright market.

Last year, a KKR-led group purchased a catalog that included hits from newer artists The Weeknd and Lorde from Kobalt for $1.1 billion.

Blackstone and Apollo also each committed $1 billion to new funds.

KKR also partnered with BMG last year, with the two companies pledging $1 billion to go after acquisitions that they would jointly share.

Overall, at least $5 billion was spent on catalog and music rights acquisitions in 2021, according to estimates by music trade publication Music Business Worldwide.

Between the lines: What makes this sale so valuable? Pink Floyd is offering the rights for both its songwriting and recording.