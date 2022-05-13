Comcast vet Marcein Jenckes to lead its streaming JV with Charter

Comcast and Charter are making a big bet that cable operators still have a seat at the table in the streaming era.

Why it matters: The two companies' recently announced joint venture is aimed at taking back some of the video distribution market that cable and satellite operators previously dominated.

Yes, but: Over the last decade, Roku, Samsung and Amazon Fire — platforms that are available anywhere rather than tied to specific regions — have grabbed the majority of the streaming distribution market.

Driving the news: Longtime Comcast Cable executive Marcien Jenckes was picked to lead the JV on Thursday.

Jenckes has some history working with Charter. In 2019, he led On Addressable with Charter and Cox, an initiative that aimed at beefing up the addressable advertising market.

Jenckes has headed up advertising for Comcast Cable since 2017 and has been with the company since 2010.

Catch up quick: Last month, Comcast and Charter announced a new partnership that would see Comcast license its Flex streaming platform to Charter in order to grow each company's streaming footprint outside their market.

Comcast also will contribute its smart TV business — XClass — and free ad-supported streaming service Xumo.

Charter will make an initial contribution of $900 million to be funded over multiple years and will start offering Flex-operated devices next year.

By the numbers: Both companies are bleeding cable subscribers as the pay-TV bundle continues to erode.

Comcast, which has the biggest subscriber base in pay-TV, shed another 440,000 subs during the first quarter and has lost 1.5 million cable subscribers over the past 12 months.

Charter's losses have been less steep. The company lost 112,000 subs during the first quarter and 341,000 over the last 12 months.

What we're watching: While everyone is paying attention to subscriber numbers, Comcast and Charter's plan could represent a new salvo in the streaming wars for not just owning the content, but the pipes, too.