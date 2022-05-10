Less than one quarter of DirecTV subs pay for NFL Sunday Ticket
Less than a quarter of DirecTV's subscriber base paid for NFL Sunday Ticket last season, according to S&P Kagan data.
Why it matters: If you're looking for a reason why DirecTV has no interest in keeping Sunday Ticket, look no further.
- DirecTV, which has held Sunday Ticket rights exclusively since 1994, has one season left on its current deal with the NFL, for which it pays the league $1 billion annually.
By the numbers: More than half of DirecTV subscribers in Kagan's survey did not have Sunday Ticket last season.
- An additional 16% received Sunday Ticket for free as part of a new customer promotion, while 7% said they weren't sure if they subscribed.
What's next: Along with Sunday Ticket, the NFL is also in the middle of selling a stake in its media business, hoping to land a single buyer for both.
- Sunday Ticket is currently seen as being Apple's to lose, with Amazon still in the picture.
- The NFL is expected to command north of $2 billion for Sunday Ticket.