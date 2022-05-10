Less than one quarter of DirecTV subs pay for NFL Sunday Ticket

Data: S&P Capital IQ; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Less than a quarter of DirecTV's subscriber base paid for NFL Sunday Ticket last season, according to S&P Kagan data.

Why it matters: If you're looking for a reason why DirecTV has no interest in keeping Sunday Ticket, look no further.

DirecTV, which has held Sunday Ticket rights exclusively since 1994, has one season left on its current deal with the NFL, for which it pays the league $1 billion annually.

By the numbers: More than half of DirecTV subscribers in Kagan's survey did not have Sunday Ticket last season.

An additional 16% received Sunday Ticket for free as part of a new customer promotion, while 7% said they weren't sure if they subscribed.

What's next: Along with Sunday Ticket, the NFL is also in the middle of selling a stake in its media business, hoping to land a single buyer for both.