Redbox sees stock price double over past week

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Redbox, the struggling DVD-rental kiosk company, has seen its stock price double to $7.38 over the past week.

Why it's the BFD: Redbox disclosed last week that it had secured $50 million in new funding, just as investor confidence is waning around streaming's long-term viability.

What's next: B. Riley Analyst Eric Wold argued in a May 3 note that Redbox should restart its own digital transition, writing that the new funding and the stock price bump "opens the door for [Redbox] to re-accelerate digital growth strategies that have been put on hold or delayed as management sought out additional liquidity options."

The big picture: Redbox has been hammered by both the pandemic — which largely wiped out theatrical releases for the better part of two years — and the consumer shift toward streaming.

The company had to cut around 150 jobs earlier this year, and its CFO Kavita Suthar stepped down just days before the new funding was disclosed.

But, largely driven by Netflix's disappointing earnings, investors have increasingly grown wary of the media industry's "all-in" approach to streaming.

In addition, the cadence of theatrical film releases appears to be returning to a version of pre-pandemic normal — and summer movie season is on the horizon.

Yes, but: Redbox may be up, but it's still nowhere near its 52-week high from last November of $17.90 a share.

What they're saying: "Although the launches of multiple streaming services in recent years have provided additional content viewing options for consumers, we remain confident in a demand rebound from the Redbox target demographic," Wold wrote. "We find it hard to believe that consumers that previously coveted physical rentals for <$2.00 per night would now be willing to either pay for movie theater tickets or subscribe to multiple studio streaming platforms to maintain access to the same movies."