Two media and technology companies in the high school sports arena — PlayOn! Sports and GoFan — have agreed to a merger that will be funded by KKR.

Why it matters: The deal combines PlayOn!'s content offerings with GoFan's digital ticketing service.

KKR, which along with Panoramic Ventures is a major investor in PlayOn!, is making an additional investment to support the merger via its North America Fund XIII.

Catch up quick: PlayOn! was founded in 2008, while GoFan started in 2001.

PlayOn! provides live and on-demand high school sports content that covers all 50 states and Washington, D.C., via the NFHS Network.

GoFan is one of the top ticketing providers for thousands of high schools across the country and is the official partner to more than 40 NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) member associations.

Together, PlayOn! and GoFan provide streaming and digital ticketing services to nearly 10,000 high schools nationwide.

What they're saying: "The combination ... creates a one-stop-shop with unparalleled access and streamlined customer experiences for in-person, live-stream and on-demand events," PlayOn! CEO David Rudolph said in a statement.

What's next: The merger is expected to close during the second quarter.