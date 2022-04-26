SPAC tied to Trump's Truth Social sees stock plummet

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Monday was a good day for Elon Musk, but not for former President Donald Trump. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. — the SPAC trying to take Trump's fledgling media venture public — fell 13% to $35.71.

Why it matters: Digital World Acquisition Corp.'s stock price has been cut in half over the past month. It was trading at around $72 per share on March 24.

The stock price is down 30% since the start of 2022.

The big picture: Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group's flagship social media network, has gotten off to a rocky start amid tech snafus, long wait times to sign up and a lack of use by Trump himself.