Roku inks theatrical output deal with Lionsgate

Roku has closed a multiyear theatrical output deal with Lionsgate for upcoming films, beginning with the studio's 2022 releases.

Why it matters: This is Roku's first theatrical output deal and comes as the streaming device maker is pushing more into being a content player.

For Lionsgate, the deal earns back some of the licensing fees the studio gave up when it moved its content from Hulu and HBO to Starz, which it owns.

At the same time, Lionsgate is looking to either sell or spin off Starz.

Details: The films will be available on Roku's free, ad-supported streaming channel, The Roku Channel.

The deal includes "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," "John Wick: Chapter Four," "Expendables 4," "Borderlands" and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

It will still be a while before they land on Roku. Starz will get access to each for about 18 months after their theatrical run before they land on Roku for a shorter exclusive run.

The big picture: Roku has been ramping up its original content business as it seeks to transform into a full-fledged media company from a streaming device maker.

What's next: Roku reports its first-quarter earnings on Thursday.