Creator economy startup Superjoi raised $2.5 million in pre-seed funding to build a platform that helps creators build and finance their projects with their fans.

Why it matters: Creator economy startups are booming. Superjoi sees potential in helping fans better connect with their favorite creators — and both financially benefitting from the relationship.

"We call Superjoi liquidity with love, as getting funded by your superfans is the best source of financing," CEO Chris Knight tells Axios.

Details: The funding is from Ascension, QED Investors, Systema VC, Tomahawk and Modern Venture Partners. Other participants include senior leadership from Shopify, Revolut and Launch House.

Knight, CTO Piotr Wolanski and CPO Sören Creutzburg founded Superjoi in September 2021 and are part of Launch House, a startup accelerator.

Superjoi has 14 full-time employees with plans to exceed 30 by end of year. Former TikTok exec Mauricio Costa-Neres recently joined as head of creator partnerships.

The funding has gone toward those new hires and will be used for marketing, Knight says.

How it works: Superjoi's business model is taking revenue cuts from successfully funded creator content campaigns.