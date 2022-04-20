Superjoi raises funding for fan funding platform
Creator economy startup Superjoi raised $2.5 million in pre-seed funding to build a platform that helps creators build and finance their projects with their fans.
Why it matters: Creator economy startups are booming. Superjoi sees potential in helping fans better connect with their favorite creators — and both financially benefitting from the relationship.
- "We call Superjoi liquidity with love, as getting funded by your superfans is the best source of financing," CEO Chris Knight tells Axios.
Details: The funding is from Ascension, QED Investors, Systema VC, Tomahawk and Modern Venture Partners. Other participants include senior leadership from Shopify, Revolut and Launch House.
- Knight, CTO Piotr Wolanski and CPO Sören Creutzburg founded Superjoi in September 2021 and are part of Launch House, a startup accelerator.
- Superjoi has 14 full-time employees with plans to exceed 30 by end of year. Former TikTok exec Mauricio Costa-Neres recently joined as head of creator partnerships.
- The funding has gone toward those new hires and will be used for marketing, Knight says.
How it works: Superjoi's business model is taking revenue cuts from successfully funded creator content campaigns.
- Superjoi launches a closed beta this month and plans to open up more widely this summer.
- "Superjoi v1.0 is like Kickstarter meets Reddit, where superfans can fund and co-create content with their favorite creators and be rewarded for being in a creator's top 100 fans," Knight says.
- The second version will allow superfans to invest in creators and earn a percentage of the revenue from campaigns.