Metaverse mentions on earnings calls are way up

Data: GlobalData Filing Analytics database, Disruptor Intelligence Center; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Metaverse mentions are rising with 44% more companies including the word in their filings during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter, per a recent GlobalData study.

Why it matters: More companies are seriously investing in the business of the metaverse.

Details: Metaverse was mentioned 552 times by 170 companies this past quarter, per GlobalData. That's up from 541 mentions by 118 companies in the prior quarter.

It's a far jump from Q1 2021, with 148 mentions by 79 companies, and Q1 2020, with 50 mentions by 32 companies.

What they're saying: "Enterprises are the prime market for the metaverse in 2022," said Rupantar Guha, principal analyst in GlobalData's thematic team. "New use cases are emerging, as Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta and HTC bolster their metaverse capabilities and startups develop specific solutions around data visualization, collaboration and training."