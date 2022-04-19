Gaming studio One More Game closed a $22 million Series A funding round Tuesday, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Why it matters: The funding will allow One More Game to bring its first title, "Spellcraft," to market.

"Spellcraft" is a strategy game "where players collect and command incredible heroes from colliding worlds," according to the company's description.

Details: Along with Lightspeed Ventures, additional investors included Griffin Gaming Partners and Andreessen Horowitz, which previously led One More Game's seed round.

Other participants included Animal Capital and Cleo Capital.

Catch up quick: Veteran developers Patrick Wyatt and Jamie Winsor launched One More Game in 2019.

The pair's gaming credits include "Warcraft," "StarCraft," "Diablo" and "Guild Wars."

One More Game practices what it calls Alpha-Driven Development, which brings in gamers much earlier in the development process.

The big picture: The gaming industry continues to be white hot for investors as younger consumers favor their consoles over their streaming devices.