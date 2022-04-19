Lightspeed leads One More Game's $22M funding round
Gaming studio One More Game closed a $22 million Series A funding round Tuesday, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.
Why it matters: The funding will allow One More Game to bring its first title, "Spellcraft," to market.
- "Spellcraft" is a strategy game "where players collect and command incredible heroes from colliding worlds," according to the company's description.
Details: Along with Lightspeed Ventures, additional investors included Griffin Gaming Partners and Andreessen Horowitz, which previously led One More Game's seed round.
- Other participants included Animal Capital and Cleo Capital.
Catch up quick: Veteran developers Patrick Wyatt and Jamie Winsor launched One More Game in 2019.
- The pair's gaming credits include "Warcraft," "StarCraft," "Diablo" and "Guild Wars."
- One More Game practices what it calls Alpha-Driven Development, which brings in gamers much earlier in the development process.
The big picture: The gaming industry continues to be white hot for investors as younger consumers favor their consoles over their streaming devices.