Warner Bros. Discovery's quiet first week on Wall Street

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Warner Bros. Discovery's first week was largely uneventful as CEO David Zaslav spent the last seven days meeting with various parts of his mega-company.

Why it matters: While there is a lot of excitement about WBD's future, investors are taking a wait-and-see approach.

WBD's stock ended its first week with a modest 3% increase from where it started on its first day of trading last Monday ($24.08 per share). It closed that day at $24.78 per share and ended the week at $24.88 per share (trading ended on Thursday due to Good Friday).

The stock was slightly down Monday, priced at $24.55 at about 10am ET.

As Axios previously reported, WBD isn't planning to announce any major layoffs in the next month, ahead of its first upfront presentation to advertisers on May 18.

Even so, there have been smatterings of news from the past week that may have been buried under Elon Musk's Twitter feed. Here's what you might have missed: