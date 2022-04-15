Elon Musk is just too busy to run Twitter

Among other reasons he's provided the board to say no, Elon Musk already manages a bunch of big and complex companies.

Why it matters: It's doubtful Musk has time to run Twitter effectively. And hasn't Twitter tried the distracted CEO once already?

Details: Musk is already CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Plus, he founded and manages The Boring Company and Neuralink.

What they're saying: "[W]ho is going to run the company? Musk? If nothing else, that would be sort of ironic since TWTR was criticized for years for having a CEO who ran two large companies at the same time. Musk would have that and more if he were the one who slides into Agrawal's seat," Gordon Haskett's Don Bilson said in an analyst report Thursday.

Of note: Tesla shares fell more than 3.6% on Thursday's news.

The bottom line: "I hope it's not too miserable," Musk quipped Thursday at the TED conference about running Twitter.