Now that AT&T has shed WarnerMedia, the debt-ridden telco will return focus to its core business amid an industry-wide shakeup driven by 5G.

Why it matters: AT&T spent the past year and a half slimming down by offloading its media assets. But the race to 5G is driving tons of dealmaking in the telco space as everyone looks to bulk up.

Purchases of DirecTV and Time Warner saddled AT&T with loads of debt — $152 billion as of the end of 2021. CEO John Stankey could have a hard time convincing shareholders of another purchase, even one that's more in line with its core business.

By the numbers: AT&T told investors last month it will spend $24 billion in each of the next two years to increase fiber-optic lines while cutting back on copper, a relic from AT&T's landline business.

AT&T will double its fiber footprint to more than 30 million locations, which should add about 3.5 to 4 million subscriber locations each year.

AT&T will also expand its 5G network coverage by adding 120 MHz of mid-band spectrum that's expected to cover more than 200 million people by the end of 2023.

By 2025, AT&T plans to serve 75% of its network footprint with either 5G or fiber.

Yes, and: AT&T's stock price decreased 25% from the day it received clearance for the Time Warner deal.

The big picture: AT&T learned the very harsh lesson of what can happen when you don't stay in your lane.

But AT&T is not alone in this. Verizon sold off AOL to Apollo Global Management last year for $5 billion, marking the end of its own ill-fated attempt in the media business.

On the other side, T-Mobile is poised to be among the leaders in 5G in the U.S. One reason why? They didn't invest a ton of money in a media company; instead, they bought Sprint.

What they're saying: "The wireline third of the business is shrinking low, to mid-single digits, and in the wireless two-thirds, revenue per subscriber is shrinking at a time even as inflation is running at close to 7%. That means the only path to growth is to grow subscribers, but wireless is a saturated industry, and AT&T is competing against a company in T-Mobile that not only charges lower prices but also has a better network. It's not an easy hand to play," MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett tells Axios.

The bottom line: Initially as CEO, Stankey spent his time breaking up his predecessor's kingdom. Now he has to build a new one.