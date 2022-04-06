Gaming talent agency Loaded raises new funding
Loaded, a Los Angeles-based company supporting creators and brands in gaming, has raised $20 million in growth equity funding, CEO Josh Swartz tells Axios.
Why it matters: As gaming continues to scale, creators and brands need resources and guidance to work together and grow in the industry.
Details: Coral Tree Partners led the round. Other participants were not disclosed.
- Loaded had raised $9 million from Makers Fund and Korea Investment Partners in 2018 as part of Popdog, a company comprised of three gaming-related companies — Loaded, Noscope and Catalyst Sports & Media.
- Swartz declined to share valuation or revenue, but he says Loaded is profitable.
- Loaded's brand clients include Gillette, Red Bull, Capitol Records and Verizon. Its talent roster includes Shroud, DrLupo, CouRage and Myth.
Meanwhile, Loaded also updated its C-suite. Swartz, who was co-founder of Catalyst Sports & Media and joined Popdog as COO, was promoted to CEO of Loaded last fall.
- Bridget Davidson, formerly of Riot Games, is now president of talent. Loaded co-founder and former president of talent Brandon Freytag is chief creator monetization officer. Popdog co-founder Niles Heron is chief communications and culture officer of Loaded.
- FaZe Clan CRO Jeff Pabst is Loaded's chief commercial officer. Paul Conroy, who helped build The Vans Park Series and Good Dye Young, is president of Loaded Ventures.
- Alan Resnikoff and Henry Shapiro from Coral Tree Partners — who work as a partner and executive adviser, respectively — are joining Loaded's board.
What's next: With this new funding, Loaded is looking to acquire companies that can expand its global reach and improve its data and analytics.
- "We're also big fans of web3 and companies that look at the metaverse for its utility and not just its buzzwordiness," Swartz says.
- Loaded plans to grow from 50 to at least 65 employees this year.