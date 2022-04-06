Gaming talent agency Loaded raises new funding

Loaded, a Los Angeles-based company supporting creators and brands in gaming, has raised $20 million in growth equity funding, CEO Josh Swartz tells Axios.

Why it matters: As gaming continues to scale, creators and brands need resources and guidance to work together and grow in the industry.

Details: Coral Tree Partners led the round. Other participants were not disclosed.

Loaded had raised $9 million from Makers Fund and Korea Investment Partners in 2018 as part of Popdog, a company comprised of three gaming-related companies — Loaded, Noscope and Catalyst Sports & Media.

Swartz declined to share valuation or revenue, but he says Loaded is profitable.

Loaded's brand clients include Gillette, Red Bull, Capitol Records and Verizon. Its talent roster includes Shroud, DrLupo, CouRage and Myth.

Meanwhile, Loaded also updated its C-suite. Swartz, who was co-founder of Catalyst Sports & Media and joined Popdog as COO, was promoted to CEO of Loaded last fall.

Bridget Davidson, formerly of Riot Games, is now president of talent. Loaded co-founder and former president of talent Brandon Freytag is chief creator monetization officer. Popdog co-founder Niles Heron is chief communications and culture officer of Loaded.

FaZe Clan CRO Jeff Pabst is Loaded's chief commercial officer. Paul Conroy, who helped build The Vans Park Series and Good Dye Young, is president of Loaded Ventures.

Alan Resnikoff and Henry Shapiro from Coral Tree Partners — who work as a partner and executive adviser, respectively — are joining Loaded's board.

What's next: With this new funding, Loaded is looking to acquire companies that can expand its global reach and improve its data and analytics.