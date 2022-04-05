Twitter's stock jumped 27% following Elon Musk news

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Twitter's stock was up 27% Monday, closing at nearly $50, after the morning news of Elon Musk becoming its largest shareholder.

Why it matters: There had been speculation Musk could buy Twitter. He recently tweeted that it was "failing to adhere to free speech principles" and that he was "giving serious thought" to building a new platform.

The latest: On Tuesday, Twitter announced Musk will join its board of directors.

"Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted. "He's both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term."

Musk replied, "Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!"

Being on the board means Musk won't be able to buy more than 14.9% of the company's stock.

State of play: Musk's 9.2% ownership stake, made on March 14 and revealed in an SEC filing Monday, was worth $3.68 billion at yesterday's market close.

Musk has been a prolific Twitter user and has more than 80 million followers. He shares memes, replies to Tesla fans and critics and sometimes gets in trouble with the SEC.

Musk had not shared much about his investment until Tuesday. He tweeted Monday, "Oh hi lol." He later tweeted a poll asking if users wanted an edit button.

What we're saying: Axios Pro Rata writer Dan Primack noted the "last time an activist investor faced off with Twitter, it ultimately resulted in Jack Dorsey's departure."