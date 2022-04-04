Brand-owned media provides alternative to VC funding

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Niche media companies have begun receiving direct investment from or been bought out by other brands as a platform for customer acquisition and marketing.

Why it matters: The alternative to venture capital funding for media startups doesn't necessarily hold them to aggressive growth goals VCs demand, but long-term commitment may lag.

State of play: These acquisitions or investments extend across topics from cars to business to sports.

Galpin Motors , a Los Angeles-based car dealer, backed The Autopian , a new automotive news outlet launched by a pair of ex-G/O Media staffers.

, a Los Angeles-based car dealer, backed , a new automotive news outlet launched by a pair of ex-G/O Media staffers. HubSpot , a sales and marketing software company, acquired The Hustle , a media brand that includes a daily newsletter about entrepreneurship and business news, in February 2021.

, a sales and marketing software company, acquired , a media brand that includes a daily newsletter about entrepreneurship and business news, in February 2021. Penn National, a casino operator, invested in Barstool Sports with $163 million for a 36% equity stake in January 2020. It plans to acquire the rest of Barstool in early 2023, according to Penn's latest earnings call.

Yes, and: Rather than go external, other brands have created their own media arms.

Casper , the mattress startup, created Van Winkle in 2015 as a publication focused on sleep. It then created a print magazine called Woolly in 2017.

, the mattress startup, created Van Winkle in 2015 as a publication focused on sleep. It then created a print magazine called Woolly in 2017. Dollar Shave Club , the grooming startup, launched MEL as a men's lifestyle magazine in 2015.

, the grooming startup, launched MEL as a men's lifestyle magazine in 2015. American Express relaunched its luxury lifestyle magazine Departures last year.

Yes, but: It's unclear how long the investments will last.