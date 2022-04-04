Brand-owned media provides alternative to VC funding
Niche media companies have begun receiving direct investment from or been bought out by other brands as a platform for customer acquisition and marketing.
Why it matters: The alternative to venture capital funding for media startups doesn't necessarily hold them to aggressive growth goals VCs demand, but long-term commitment may lag.
State of play: These acquisitions or investments extend across topics from cars to business to sports.
- Galpin Motors, a Los Angeles-based car dealer, backed The Autopian, a new automotive news outlet launched by a pair of ex-G/O Media staffers.
- HubSpot, a sales and marketing software company, acquired The Hustle, a media brand that includes a daily newsletter about entrepreneurship and business news, in February 2021.
- Penn National, a casino operator, invested in Barstool Sports with $163 million for a 36% equity stake in January 2020. It plans to acquire the rest of Barstool in early 2023, according to Penn's latest earnings call.
Yes, and: Rather than go external, other brands have created their own media arms.
- Casper, the mattress startup, created Van Winkle in 2015 as a publication focused on sleep. It then created a print magazine called Woolly in 2017.
- Dollar Shave Club, the grooming startup, launched MEL as a men's lifestyle magazine in 2015.
- American Express relaunched its luxury lifestyle magazine Departures last year.
Yes, but: It's unclear how long the investments will last.
- Casper shut down Van Winkle in 2017, and the Woolly brand is no longer active, but Casper maintains a blog named The Casper Blog.
- Unilever, which acquired Dollar Shave Club in 2016, stopped backing MEL last March. Recurrent Ventures, a venture-equity-backed digital media company, acquired MEL in July 2021.