TMT mergers and acquisitions exceed $1 trillion in deal value

Kerry Flynn
1 hour ago
Data: GlobalData; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

The total value of M&A deals in the TMT sector passed $1 trillion last year, according to GlobalData.

Why it matters: That sets a new record and is a 30% increase from 2020.

Details: GlobalData tracked 996 M&A deals in the global TMT sector last year, each of which was valued at least $50 million. The number of deals was up 44% compared to 2020.

  • “Although M&A activity fell sharply in the first half of 2020 due to the immediate impact of the pandemic, it quickly bounced back in the latter half of the year, making it a landmark year in M&A history," said Snigdha Parida, GlobalData's analyst for thematic research.
  • Some of the biggest deals were about connectivity, such as KKR acquiring Telecom Italia for $37.2 billion and Rogers acquiring Shaw for $20.8 billion, GlobalData said.
  • The other notable theme was streaming, led by Discovery's $43 billion deal for WarnerMedia.
