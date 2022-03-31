TMT mergers and acquisitions exceed $1 trillion in deal value
The total value of M&A deals in the TMT sector passed $1 trillion last year, according to GlobalData.
Why it matters: That sets a new record and is a 30% increase from 2020.
Details: GlobalData tracked 996 M&A deals in the global TMT sector last year, each of which was valued at least $50 million. The number of deals was up 44% compared to 2020.
- “Although M&A activity fell sharply in the first half of 2020 due to the immediate impact of the pandemic, it quickly bounced back in the latter half of the year, making it a landmark year in M&A history," said Snigdha Parida, GlobalData's analyst for thematic research.
- Some of the biggest deals were about connectivity, such as KKR acquiring Telecom Italia for $37.2 billion and Rogers acquiring Shaw for $20.8 billion, GlobalData said.
- The other notable theme was streaming, led by Discovery's $43 billion deal for WarnerMedia.