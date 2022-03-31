Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: GlobalData; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

The total value of M&A deals in the TMT sector passed $1 trillion last year, according to GlobalData.

Why it matters: That sets a new record and is a 30% increase from 2020.

Details: GlobalData tracked 996 M&A deals in the global TMT sector last year, each of which was valued at least $50 million. The number of deals was up 44% compared to 2020.