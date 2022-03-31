Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

TouchTunes, an entertainment platform with 65,000 connected jukeboxes, is being sold to private equity firm TA Associates.

Why it's the BFD: The jukebox isn't dead. People now just use mobile payments to choose their own music while out of their homes.

TouchTunes is already embedded in bars and restaurants across North America and Europe and PE cash could further that reach.

Details: Searchlight Capital Partners and Newlight Partners advised the funds. LionTree Advisors was the financial adviser.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"TouchTunes has already established itself as a market leader, but we see opportunity for continued innovation and expansion," said Michael Berk, a managing director at TA Associates.

Yes, and: TouchTunes is one of my favorite apps, bringing people together through music whether together or apart.