NFL looking for a Hollywood partner for sports studio
The NFL has held talks with Hollywood companies about a partnership with NFL Films to launch a sports studio, a top league executive told Sports Business Journal.
Why it matters: NFL Films is widely seen as the gold standard among sports production houses.
- "There's increasing demand for that type of content on streaming platforms and elsewhere," NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp told SBJ.
The big picture: The sports documentary space has been heating up, especially following the success of ESPN's "The Last Dance."
- Netflix has made a big push over the last few years with popular docuseries like "Last Chance U" and "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."
- Apple TV+ has a highly anticipated docuseries on LA Lakers legend Ervin "Magic" Johnson debuting next month.
- Apple also has a first-look deal with Meadowlark Media, the recently formed media company from former ESPN employees John Skipper and Dan Le Batard.
Be smart: The NFL is in the middle of selling a stake in its media business and finding a new home for its Sunday Ticket package, hoping to land a single buyer for both.
- Apple and Amazon are widely seen as the leaders there, with Apple — which partnered with MLB for its first sports rights deal — given the current edge by media prognosticators.