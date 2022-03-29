Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The NFL has held talks with Hollywood companies about a partnership with NFL Films to launch a sports studio, a top league executive told Sports Business Journal.

Why it matters: NFL Films is widely seen as the gold standard among sports production houses.

"There's increasing demand for that type of content on streaming platforms and elsewhere," NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp told SBJ.

The big picture: The sports documentary space has been heating up, especially following the success of ESPN's "The Last Dance."

Netflix has made a big push over the last few years with popular docuseries like "Last Chance U" and "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."

Apple TV+ has a highly anticipated docuseries on LA Lakers legend Ervin "Magic" Johnson debuting next month.

Apple also has a first-look deal with Meadowlark Media, the recently formed media company from former ESPN employees John Skipper and Dan Le Batard.

Be smart: The NFL is in the middle of selling a stake in its media business and finding a new home for its Sunday Ticket package, hoping to land a single buyer for both.