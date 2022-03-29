Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

As Hollywood and tech heavyweights compete for streaming supremacy, the gaming industry lurks as a surprise challenger among younger consumers.

Why it matters: The streaming wars are already expensive enough, and now companies might need to even further bolster their offerings as younger consumers gain more spending power.

When there are no more content companies to buy, entertainment giants could look toward gaming.

"The acquisitions that we're seeing now and the rollup of a bunch of production studios, the buying of some smaller game houses that fit in well, I expect to see more and more of them," Kevin Westcott, vice chair of Deloitte's U.S. TMT practice, tells Tim.

The gaming industry is coming off its largest deal ever with Microsoft's $68.8 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard.

By the numbers: According to Deloitte's latest Digital Media Trends survey, 24% of Gen Z consumers listed playing video games as their top entertainment activity, vs. 16% who listed watching TV shows or movies at home.

Older consumers still veer toward more TV and film. Boomers overwhelmingly favor watching TV and movies, with 40% of that age group citing it as their most preferred entertainment activity.

Gen Z and Millennials were the two generations least likely to view movies and TV shows as their favorite and the most likely to prefer gaming.

Gen Z's love of gaming is not just concentrated to the U.S., either. Gen Z consumers in the U.K., Germany, Brazil and Japan all favored gaming over TV and films, and the divide was even greater than in the U.S.

The big picture: Netflix is already trying to get ahead of the others by making games a part of its service.

The streaming giant has bought three smaller gaming studios, including Boss Fight Entertainment last week, and has released 16 games at no extra charge to subscribers.

Last year, Netflix hired Mike Verdu, a former Facebook and Electronic Arts executive, to head up its gaming division.

Be smart: This is where Apple and Amazon are playing a different game than their streaming competitors.

Apple TV and Amazon Prime already use streaming video as part of a larger ecosystem. Amazon Prime includes discounts on shipping and at Whole Foods, while Apple attaches access to Apple TV+ for those who buy new tech products.

What's next: Sony is expected to unveil its new PlayStation streaming service as soon as this week, Bloomberg reports.

The bottom line: Streaming services are fighting for people's time as much as their money. And these days, there are plenty of ways to spend both.