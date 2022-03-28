Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Nielsen; Chart: Axios Visuals

Watch for ratings news this afternoon, because the Oscars could buck the recent trend of awards shows suffering heavy ratings losses.

Why it matters: Awards shows have been big business for decades, with the Oscars as the top draw.

Last year's Oscars, held at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles rather than its usual Dolby Theatre, fell by more than 50% to 10.4 million viewers — a record low by far.

Streaming has started to snap up awards shows, too. The Academy of Country Music Awards moved from its longtime home CBS to Amazon this year.

💭 Tim's thought bubble: Even after cutting eight awards from the live broadcast, the Oscars still went 40 minutes over its allotted three-hour runtime.