Giide, a Boulder, Colo.-based interactive audio tech company, has closed a $1.6 million seed round, CEO and co-founder Allison Kent-Smith exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: As audio consumption rises, content producers demand higher-quality creation tools.

Details: Giide has raised $2.7 million in total over the last 18 months. Kent-Smith declines to share the valuation on the latest round.

The new round was led by Supernode Global, with participation from FirstMile Ventures, TechNexus, LearnStart, The Fund Rockies, Pathway Ventures and returning angel investors.

The funding will be put toward sales, marketing and customer success.

Context: Kent-Smith and CTO Scott Prindle, both ad agency veterans, founded Giide in 2018 as a communications and learning tool for businesses.

Giide's team saw potential in a platform for combining audio and visual storytelling.

"There has been this false construct around 'Oh, audio needs to be passive. I want to walk my dog and only listen,'" Kent-Smith says. "The deal is people are on the screen when they're listening, and they are multitasking."

Giide has 50 business clients, including Emory University, TD Ameritrade, The Female Quotient and Cannes Lions.

"I always thought that at least on the business side of content-making, it very much looked like the 1990s. But yet everything outside of the business world was progressing quite nicely," Kent-Smith says.

Giide now offers a free tier, with additional features available for a monthly fee to individuals and businesses.

What they're saying: Giide is "different than this passive consumption of video or a podcast," Kent-Smith says. "We can send over click-through rates and really help people understand, what are people doing while they're listening? It no longer has to be a black box."