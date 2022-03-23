Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Lightricks is acquiring Popular Pays, a Chicago-based software company that connects brands with creators, executives exclusively tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is Lightrick's first acquisition, and it plans more.

The move expands the company's product from a suite of editing tools to directly providing creators with monetization opportunities.

"For modern creators, their needs only start with content creation tools," Lightricks co-founder and CEO Zeev Farbman says. "We want to be completely aligned with creators and offer them a platform that helps them succeed every step of the way."

What's next: Lightricks has plans for more M&A, with several targets already. The team is also "working on a lot of developments in the content monetization space, like NFTs," says Rony Laufer, vice president of business and corporate development at Lightricks.

Lightricks' 2021 revenue was more than $200 million, and it plans to grow that by 40%, TechCrunch reported last year. Both remain true, executives say.

"We're really well capitalized. We are not in any rush to raise and definitely not to IPO," Farbman says.

Details: The acquisition was in the "tens of millions," Farbman says.

Popular Pays has 130 clients that represent more than 350 brands. About 60,000 creators use it for free. The platform makes money by taking a percentage from brands' deals, and brands pay a SaaS fee depending on the level of service.

Lightricks is planning to integrate Popular Pays into its apps, starting with Videoleap, and applying its tech to suggest opportunities.

"When you're editing, you could see a pop-up saying, 'Hey, L'Oréal is doing this big campaign for red lipstick, you're using red lipstick on your photo, do you want to apply?'" says Laufer.

All 30 Popular Pays' employees are joining Lightricks, and CEO Corbett Drummey will become the vice president of brand collaboration at Lightricks.

Lightricks has 550 employees across five offices, primarily based at its Jerusalem headquarters.

Catch up quick: Lightricks owns 11 photo and video editing apps such as Facetune, Filtertune and Videoleap. It has more than 30 million monthly active users, including 5.1 million paid subscribers.