Activision-Microsoft deal carries a costly breakup fee

Microsoft's $68.8 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard carries a hefty termination fee of at least $2 billion on both sides of the proposed deal, the two companies disclosed in an SEC filing on Monday.

Why it matters: This deal is happening or it's gonna leave a mark on someone.

While the size of the breakup fees are in line with recent mergers of this size, one company typically has a much higher fee than the other.

For example, AT&T would owe Discovery $1.8 billion if it backed out of its $43 billion merger with WarnerMedia. If Discovery were to have backed out, it would have owed AT&T only $720 million.

In this case, both are on the hook for about the same amount.

The latest: The companies also disclosed that in early March, the FTC asked for additional information related to its review.

Details: The deal has a termination date of Jan. 18, 2023, but can be extended twice up until July 18, 2023.

Activision Blizzard would owe Microsoft $2.3 billion if it accepted a larger takeover bid from someone else, or if the deal has not closed by the termination date because Activision Blizzard failed to satisfy any merger conditions.

Microsoft would owe Activision Blizzard between $2 and $3 billion if it's blocked by regulators. The amount is determined by the exact date the merger was terminated.

Flashback: Ask AT&T what can happen when a deal goes south. The telecom giant had to pay T-Mobile a whopping $3 billion (plus an extra $1 billion worth of spectrum) when their 2011 takeover bid fell through under regulatory scrutiny.

What's next: Activision Blizzard shareholders vote on the deal April 28.