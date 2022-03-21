Sports media rights on the rise
The amount that TV networks and streaming services are paying to carry live sports are set to go up dramatically over the next decade.
Why it matters: Live sports remain the most valuable — and expensive — property on TV.
- The NFL's new TV deal that kicks in next year is the richest ever in the U.S., worth more than $100 billion over its lifespan. The NHL and PGA also scored hefty rights increases.
The big picture: All of the latest deals have streaming as a major component.
- NFL games will be available on Peacock, ESPN+ and Paramount+, while Amazon gets "Thursday Night Football" all to itself.
- Major League Baseball is adding Peacock and Apple TV+ as streaming partners this year.
Yes, but: Not all sports are created equal. Major League Soccer's deal expires after this season, and the league is having trouble getting interest, The Athletic reports.