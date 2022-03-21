Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from The Athletic; Chart: Axios Visuals

The amount that TV networks and streaming services are paying to carry live sports are set to go up dramatically over the next decade.

Why it matters: Live sports remain the most valuable — and expensive — property on TV.

The NFL's new TV deal that kicks in next year is the richest ever in the U.S., worth more than $100 billion over its lifespan. The NHL and PGA also scored hefty rights increases.

The big picture: All of the latest deals have streaming as a major component.

NFL games will be available on Peacock, ESPN+ and Paramount+, while Amazon gets "Thursday Night Football" all to itself.

Major League Baseball is adding Peacock and Apple TV+ as streaming partners this year.

Yes, but: Not all sports are created equal. Major League Soccer's deal expires after this season, and the league is having trouble getting interest, The Athletic reports.