Lionsgate nears minority stake in 42

Lionsgate is in advanced talks for a minority stake in London-based management and talent company 42, Axios confirmed. News of the deal was first reported by Deadline.

Why it matters: This will give Lionsgate more access to international talent and projects at a time when everyone is looking for the next "Squid Game."

42's client roster includes "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong, "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes and actors Michael Caine, Sofia Boutella and Nicholas Hoult.

On the production side, 42 is behind films "The Courier," "Outside the Wire" and "Night Teeth" and upcoming projects like the Netflix movie "End of the Road" and the Paramount+ series "Flatshare."

Details: Lionsgate and 42 will partner with 3 Arts Entertainment on a three-way TV venture.

42 will sign a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate. It has a film deal with Netflix.

A Lionsgate spokesperson declined to comment, but the deal price is said to be in the eight-figure range.

Lionsgate bought 3 Arts Entertainment in 2018 in a deal that valued it at $300 million.

Catch up quick: Lionsgate recently made an unsuccessful attempt to acquire independent studio STX.

At the same time, Lionsgate is deciding whether to spin off cable network Starz or sell it outright. Lionsgate itself has been seen as an M&A target.

The bottom line: This is not going to make those who believe Lionsgate is fattening itself up to look more attractive to a potential buyer feel any differently.