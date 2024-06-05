Exclusive: Eko Health nets $41M for remote heart and lung tech

Share on email (opens in new window)

Eko Health, a developer of technology to detect heart and lung disease remotely, raised a $41 million Series D, CEO Connor Landgraf tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Eko aims to enable a wide range of providers to spot heart and lung abnormalities faster and more easily.

Zoom in: Artis Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, NTTVC, and Questa Capital participated in the raise, Eko's first since 2020.

Funds will be used for international expansion in Europe, the Middle East, and Singapore.

Landgraf says the company "intend[s] to use this money to get to cash-flow positive," adding, "We hope for this to be our last round of financing."

How it works: The San Francisco company combines digital stethoscopes with monitoring and analysis algorithms.

Since its start in 2013, the business has shifted from one focused on the one-time sale of devices to a subscription model centered on algorithms, Landgraf says.

Its structural heart murmur and low ejection fraction detection algorithms have been cleared by the FDA.

Between the lines: In a non-sponsored NHS study published in 2022 in the journal The Lancet, British researchers found Eko's Duo device diagnosed heart failure at the point of care with 91% sensitivity and 80% specificity.

What they're saying: Lancet lead study author Nicholas Peters called the results a "game changer" for general practitioners or primary care physicians, who could "use it in a way that fits how they examine patients to reliably rule in or rule out heart failure."

Bryan Murphey, an internal medicine specialist at Florida-based health system NCH, tells Axios he and his team use Eko's Sensora device "to identify patients sooner, before they end up in the emergency room."

Flashback: Landgraf and the rest of the Eko founding team met at the University of California, Berkeley, where discussions stemming from a class project about med tech seeded the idea for the startup.

The key moment: When a student asked a group of attending physicians about their use of stethoscopes, most said they didn't actually get that much value from the devices, though patients expected them to be used.

Landgraf and a few others came up with the idea to improve the devices by pattern-matching heart and lung sounds with an algorithm to eventually create an early warning system for disease.

"We called it 'Shazam for heart disease' at the time," he recalls.

Flashback: Eko raised a $65 million Series C in 2020.

State of play: Venture dollars have a recent history of flowing to virtual care startups that leverage artificial intelligence and focus on heart conditions.