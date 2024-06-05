Exclusive: Eko Health nets $41M for remote heart and lung tech

Eko Health, a developer of technology to detect heart and lung disease remotely, raised a $41 million Series D, CEO Connor Landgraf tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Eko aims to enable a wide range of providers to spot heart and lung abnormalities faster and more easily.
Zoom in: Artis Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, NTTVC, and Questa Capital participated in the raise, Eko's first since 2020.
- Funds will be used for international expansion in Europe, the Middle East, and Singapore.
- Landgraf says the company "intend[s] to use this money to get to cash-flow positive," adding, "We hope for this to be our last round of financing."
How it works: The San Francisco company combines digital stethoscopes with monitoring and analysis algorithms.
Between the lines: In a non-sponsored NHS study published in 2022 in the journal The Lancet, British researchers found Eko's Duo device diagnosed heart failure at the point of care with 91% sensitivity and 80% specificity.
What they're saying: Lancet lead study author Nicholas Peters called the results a "game changer" for general practitioners or primary care physicians, who could "use it in a way that fits how they examine patients to reliably rule in or rule out heart failure."
- Bryan Murphey, an internal medicine specialist at Florida-based health system NCH, tells Axios he and his team use Eko's Sensora device "to identify patients sooner, before they end up in the emergency room."
Flashback: Landgraf and the rest of the Eko founding team met at the University of California, Berkeley, where discussions stemming from a class project about med tech seeded the idea for the startup.
- The key moment: When a student asked a group of attending physicians about their use of stethoscopes, most said they didn't actually get that much value from the devices, though patients expected them to be used.
- Landgraf and a few others came up with the idea to improve the devices by pattern-matching heart and lung sounds with an algorithm to eventually create an early warning system for disease.
- "We called it 'Shazam for heart disease' at the time," he recalls.
Flashback: Eko raised a $65 million Series C in 2020.
State of play: Venture dollars have a recent history of flowing to virtual care startups that leverage artificial intelligence and focus on heart conditions.