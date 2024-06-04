Sword Health, a digital musculoskeletal care company, raised $130 million in unlabeled funding, with expectations to reach profitability at year-end, CEO Virgílio Bento tells Axios. Why it matters: The company, now valued at $3 billion, is well positioned to pursue its long-awaited IPO as soon as 2H25, Bento says.

Inside the room: Bento has been conversations with bankers and investors and is eyeing an IPO in the second half of 2025 or early 2026.

"When we go public, it will be internally driven and not external, despite receiving material interest from the market," Bento says.

He declined to comment when asked about potential public comps.

Catch up quick: The fundraise is a mix of $30 million in new financing and $100 million in secondary funding to offer liquidity to employees and early investors.

This brings the total funding to $340 million to date, and represents a nearly 50% spike from Sword's $2 billion Series D valuation in 2021.

Sword declined to disclose exact investors, but confirmed it was a mix of new and current. Series D investors included Sapphire Ventures, Sozo Ventures, Willoughby Capital, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures.

Sword declined to label the round, because, per Bento, "After Series B, naming the rounds stops having meaning."

How it works: Founded in 2014, NYC-based Sword's offerings are sold to employers, and it connects members with physical therapists 24/7 as needed.

It provides wearable technology to monitor movement, prevent injury and capture data during exercise, as well as educational content.

The company in 2022 created Bloom, a separate offering leveraging motion sensor-based technology to address and relieve pelvic pain for women.

Bento declined to comment on other verticals the company plans to penetrate.

The latest: The company Tuesday announced an AI solution called Phoenix that patients can speak with for guidance through virtual physical therapy sessions.

The big picture: Digital health has had a long, hard fall from grace after several companies pursued public offerings at lofty valuations they couldn't grow into.

Bento says that aside from liquidity, Sword pursued this recent round to validate a more reasonable valuation.

💭 Our thought bubble: There aren't any true public comparables Sword can look at — and that, combined with the uncertainty that's rocked the sector in recent years, could make it difficult to identify a rational public valuation.

State of play: The digital MSK space is crowded and competitive, as Sword joins Tiger Global-backed rival Hinge Health in the race to the public markets.