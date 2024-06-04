Share on email (opens in new window)

Med tech sales and analytics software provider AcuityMD raised a $45 million Series B led by Iconiq Growth, CEO Michael Monovoukas tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The raise places the Boston company among a few medical sales services startups to secure later-stage funding.

Zoom in: New backers Atreides Management and Stepstone Group joined, alongside existing investors Redpoint Ventures, Benchmark Capital, and Artisanal Ventures.

With the funds, Monovoukas sees Acuity "roughly doubling our team over the next year [with about] half of that hiring in product and engineering."

Monovoukas declined to say when he thought Acuity might raise again, but said "every time we close a round, our base model is to never raise again."

Context: Acuity has raised more than $83 million since being founded in 2019.

How it works: The company identifies gaps in sales for med tech representatives by marrying sales data with information on where providers and locations are providing specific services.

Acuity focuses on sales organizations, charging a platform fee and a per-user license fee.

Customers include BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company).

State of play: Tech-enabled providers of laboratory equipment, medical technologies and other medical supplies have attracted early-stage interest from venture backers.

Labviva, a digital marketplace for life science supplies, last March closed a $20 million Series A.

Tech-enabled medical supply provider Rx Redefined last January collected an $8 million Series A.

Better Health, which bundles peer support, education, and medical supplies, in 2021 raised a $10 million Series A.

Between the lines: Monovoukas sees the company's strongest competitive advantage as being able to combine various sources of data to empower med tech sales representatives.