Med tech sales and analytics software provider AcuityMD raised a $45 million Series B led by Iconiq Growth, CEO Michael Monovoukas tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The raise places the Boston company among a few medical sales services startups to secure later-stage funding.
Zoom in: New backers Atreides Management and Stepstone Group joined, alongside existing investors Redpoint Ventures, Benchmark Capital, and Artisanal Ventures.
- With the funds, Monovoukas sees Acuity "roughly doubling our team over the next year [with about] half of that hiring in product and engineering."
- Monovoukas declined to say when he thought Acuity might raise again, but said "every time we close a round, our base model is to never raise again."
Context: Acuity has raised more than $83 million since being founded in 2019.
How it works: The company identifies gaps in sales for med tech representatives by marrying sales data with information on where providers and locations are providing specific services.
- Acuity focuses on sales organizations, charging a platform fee and a per-user license fee.
- Customers include BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company).
State of play: Tech-enabled providers of laboratory equipment, medical technologies and other medical supplies have attracted early-stage interest from venture backers.
- Labviva, a digital marketplace for life science supplies, last March closed a $20 million Series A.
- Tech-enabled medical supply provider Rx Redefined last January collected an $8 million Series A.
- Better Health, which bundles peer support, education, and medical supplies, in 2021 raised a $10 million Series A.
Between the lines: Monovoukas sees the company's strongest competitive advantage as being able to combine various sources of data to empower med tech sales representatives.