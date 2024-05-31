Private equity's push-pull with health care IT

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Private equity closed a quarter fewer health care IT (HCIT) deals in Q1 than in the same period last year — despite wanting more exposure to the sector, a PitchBook report finds. Why it matters: The numbers underscore how price-sensitive private equity has become.

Zoom in: PE investors announced or closed 23 HCIT deals in Q1 2024, down 14.8% from Q4 2023.

What they're saying: "Many sponsors are interested in increasing their exposure to health care IT, but significant deal flow has not materialized," writes PitchBook analyst Rebecca Springer.

Broadly, sellers are "hanging on so that they can see earnings grow into a valuation they had hoped to get previously," BPOC managing partner Greg Moerschel told Axios previously.

Friction point: Springer cites an "inhospitality to point solutions and challenging sales cycles" across providers, payers and employers as a reason sponsors have stayed on the sidelines in HCIT.

Yes, but: As private equity veers away from investing in health care providers amid increased regulatory and headline risk, quality HCIT assets will likely draw significant PE interest, Springer says.

Between the lines: Most PE-led dealmaking in health care generally has been sponsor-backed platforms making buys, in a bid to grow into the valuations their private equity owners desire.

Catch up quick: KKR's $10.5 billion majority acquisition of payer tech company Cotiviti in February was the largest private equity HCIT deal in Q1.

Frazier Healthcare bought patient payments solution RevSpring from GTCR for a reported $1.3 billion in March, while Sunstone Partners invested $200 million into remote patient monitoring platform Accuhealth in April.

What we're watching: Several of the top strategic acquirers of HCIT assets PitchBook cites are PE-backed — and may soon be due for a change of hands.

Ardian-backed Dedalus took top billing in the report, closing seven HCIT acquisition since 2021. Ardian shelved a 2022 process for the business and acquired an additional 19% in October.

Netsmart was in second place with six buys, and its backers GI Partners (invested 2016) and TA Associates (invested 2018) put the company up for sale in January, seeking around $5 billion.

Symplr has made four HCIT buys since 2021. Held by Charlesbank (invested 2021) and SkyKnight Capital and Clearlake Capital (invested 2018), Symplr acquired credentialing software company IntelliCentrics for $246 million in February.

The bottom line: Private equity will return to the sector eventually, but we may be in for another slow quarter.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note Symplr acquired IntelliCentrics for $246 million in February, not IntelliSoft, which it acquired in 2019.