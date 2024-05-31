Private equity's push-pull with health care IT

Private equity closed a quarter fewer health care IT (HCIT) deals in Q1 than in the same period last year — despite wanting more exposure to the sector, a PitchBook report finds.
Why it matters: The numbers underscore how price-sensitive private equity has become.
Zoom in: PE investors announced or closed 23 HCIT deals in Q1 2024, down 14.8% from Q4 2023.
What they're saying: "Many sponsors are interested in increasing their exposure to health care IT, but significant deal flow has not materialized," writes PitchBook analyst Rebecca Springer.
- Broadly, sellers are "hanging on so that they can see earnings grow into a valuation they had hoped to get previously," BPOC managing partner Greg Moerschel told Axios previously.
Friction point: Springer cites an "inhospitality to point solutions and challenging sales cycles" across providers, payers and employers as a reason sponsors have stayed on the sidelines in HCIT.
Yes, but: As private equity veers away from investing in health care providers amid increased regulatory and headline risk, quality HCIT assets will likely draw significant PE interest, Springer says.
Between the lines: Most PE-led dealmaking in health care generally has been sponsor-backed platforms making buys, in a bid to grow into the valuations their private equity owners desire.
Catch up quick: KKR's $10.5 billion majority acquisition of payer tech company Cotiviti in February was the largest private equity HCIT deal in Q1.
What we're watching: Several of the top strategic acquirers of HCIT assets PitchBook cites are PE-backed — and may soon be due for a change of hands.
- Ardian-backed Dedalus took top billing in the report, closing seven HCIT acquisition since 2021. Ardian shelved a 2022 process for the business and acquired an additional 19% in October.
- Netsmart was in second place with six buys, and its backers GI Partners (invested 2016) and TA Associates (invested 2018) put the company up for sale in January, seeking around $5 billion.
- Symplr has made four HCIT buys since 2021. Held by Charlesbank (invested 2021) and SkyKnight Capital and Clearlake Capital (invested 2018), Symplr acquired credentialing software company IntelliCentrics for $246 million in February.
The bottom line: Private equity will return to the sector eventually, but we may be in for another slow quarter.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note Symplr acquired IntelliCentrics for $246 million in February, not IntelliSoft, which it acquired in 2019.