Click Therapeutics acquires Better Therapeutics assets

Click Therapeutics, a provider of prescription treatments via a smartphone, has acquired assets of Better Therapeutics. Why it matters: Several companies have made early headway in the space only to struggle amid reimbursement hurdles.

Context: Better Therapeutics announced in March that it would seek strategic alternatives.

Zoom in: The assets are focused on obesity and cardiometabolic disease, which has become a cash cow with GLP-1s having become all the rage.

Click intends to focus on further development of AspyreRx to adapt it for the treatment of obesity and to benefit from Click's AI-enabled platform as part of the company's obesity digital therapeutic that is in development.

Driving the news: A wave of medical services delivered via software has the potential to expand access to new therapies and help keep people out of the hospital — but the health system is still trying to figure out how to pay for it.

Click Therapeutics, along with Otsuka Pharmaceutical, developed Rejoyn, a smartphone-based treatment for major depressive disorder symptoms.

What they're saying: "Click's acquisition of Better Therapeutics aligns with its rather unique platform approach, which not only addresses the point solution fatigue felt by providers, but also allows data collected across a variety of therapy use cases to be used to improve patient outcomes overall," says Carrie Nixon, managing partner at Nixon Gwilt Law.

State of play: Many digital therapeutic companies are struggling to stay afloat.

This month, digital therapeutics company Akili (Nasdaq: AKLI) said it planned to lay off half its workforce and would explore strategic options as the troubled firm continued to suffer setbacks.

A year ago, Pear Therapeutics was sold for parts.

The bottom line: It's difficult to accurately assess the efficacy of many tools, largely because of low adoption rates due to lack of reimbursement.