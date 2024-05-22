Click Therapeutics acquires Better Therapeutics assets

Click Therapeutics, a provider of prescription treatments via a smartphone, has acquired assets of Better Therapeutics.
Why it matters: Several companies have made early headway in the space only to struggle amid reimbursement hurdles.
Context: Better Therapeutics announced in March that it would seek strategic alternatives.
Zoom in: The assets are focused on obesity and cardiometabolic disease, which has become a cash cow with GLP-1s having become all the rage.
- Click intends to focus on further development of AspyreRx to adapt it for the treatment of obesity and to benefit from Click's AI-enabled platform as part of the company's obesity digital therapeutic that is in development.
Driving the news: A wave of medical services delivered via software has the potential to expand access to new therapies and help keep people out of the hospital — but the health system is still trying to figure out how to pay for it.
What they're saying: "Click's acquisition of Better Therapeutics aligns with its rather unique platform approach, which not only addresses the point solution fatigue felt by providers, but also allows data collected across a variety of therapy use cases to be used to improve patient outcomes overall," says Carrie Nixon, managing partner at Nixon Gwilt Law.
State of play: Many digital therapeutic companies are struggling to stay afloat.
The bottom line: It's difficult to accurately assess the efficacy of many tools, largely because of low adoption rates due to lack of reimbursement.
- "In health care, if it doesn't get paid, it doesn't get done," Nixon says. "We're unlikely to see a major success in the field until there is a reliable reimbursement pathway in place."