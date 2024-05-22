Share on email (opens in new window)

Virtual addiction treatment provider Boulder Care raised a $35 million Series C led by new investor Advance Venture Partners, CEO Stephanie Strong tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Rates of addiction and overdose rose sharply amid the pandemic, and research suggests treatments still aren't reaching those most in need.

Driving the news: The Biden administration announced in February that pandemic-era policies that eased access to opioid addiction treatment —including the ability to start medications like buprenorphine via telehealth — will continue permanently.

Zoom in: Stripes joined the round alongside existing investors First Round Capital, Qiming Venture Partners, and Laerdal Million Lives Fund.

Funds will go fuel expansion into new geographies, with a goal of going from six to 10 states in the next two years.

The round gets Boulder to profitability, per Strong, who declined to say whether the company had plans to raise again.

Flashback: Boulder in 2022 raised a $36 million Series B and in 2020 collected a $10.5 million Series A.

How it works: The Portland, Oregon-based company offers virtual treatment for opioid use disorder and alcohol use disorder by working with Medicaid plans.

Boulder employs addiction medicine experts, peer recovery specialists, and case managers to provide patients with medication-assisted treatments like buprenorphine, peer support, and help with social services such as finding stable housing.

Along with the funding, Advanced Venture Partners (AVP) managing partner David ibnAle joins Boulder's board of directors and Stripes partner Karen Kenworthy joins as board observer.

What they're saying: Boulder's bespoke nature — a product of building state-by-state in value-based arrangements with Medicaid plans — is both its biggest strength and its biggest challenge, per Strong and AVP's ibnAle.

"Philosophically the the biggest thing for us is scaling a model that is incredibly high-touch [and] bespoke by design," says Strong. "At the same time, we know there are 50 million people with substance use disorder."

"They've built this brick-by-brick," says ibnAle, which "makes it important for them to focus on the economics of everything they do."

The big picture: The virtual addiction treatment market is growing, buoyed by the rise of telehealth, increased momentum behind value-based care arrangements, and a heightened awareness of evidence-based approaches to addiction and substance overuse.

"Telehealth facilitates care for many patients who have difficulty attending in-person appointments due to logistical and psychological barriers," write researchers in a 2021 study in the Harm Reduction Journal.

State of play: Virtual addiction treatment companies that raised recent funding include:

1 fun thing: Boulder's name is not an homage to the Colorado city of Boulder, but rather meant to represent the weight of addiction and the role of peer support in overcoming it.