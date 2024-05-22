Virtual addiction treatment provider Boulder Care raised a $35 million Series C led by new investor Advance Venture Partners, CEO Stephanie Strong tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Rates of addiction and overdose rose sharply amid the pandemic, and research suggests treatments still aren't reaching those most in need.
Driving the news: The Biden administration announced in February that pandemic-era policies that eased access to opioid addiction treatment —including the ability to start medications like buprenorphine via telehealth — will continue permanently.
Zoom in: Stripes joined the round alongside existing investors First Round Capital, Qiming Venture Partners, and Laerdal Million Lives Fund.
- Funds will go fuel expansion into new geographies, with a goal of going from six to 10 states in the next two years.
- The round gets Boulder to profitability, per Strong, who declined to say whether the company had plans to raise again.
Flashback: Boulder in 2022 raised a $36 million Series B and in 2020 collected a $10.5 million Series A.
How it works: The Portland, Oregon-based company offers virtual treatment for opioid use disorder and alcohol use disorder by working with Medicaid plans.
- Boulder employs addiction medicine experts, peer recovery specialists, and case managers to provide patients with medication-assisted treatments like buprenorphine, peer support, and help with social services such as finding stable housing.
- Along with the funding, Advanced Venture Partners (AVP) managing partner David ibnAle joins Boulder's board of directors and Stripes partner Karen Kenworthy joins as board observer.
What they're saying: Boulder's bespoke nature — a product of building state-by-state in value-based arrangements with Medicaid plans — is both its biggest strength and its biggest challenge, per Strong and AVP's ibnAle.
- "Philosophically the the biggest thing for us is scaling a model that is incredibly high-touch [and] bespoke by design," says Strong. "At the same time, we know there are 50 million people with substance use disorder."
- "They've built this brick-by-brick," says ibnAle, which "makes it important for them to focus on the economics of everything they do."
The big picture: The virtual addiction treatment market is growing, buoyed by the rise of telehealth, increased momentum behind value-based care arrangements, and a heightened awareness of evidence-based approaches to addiction and substance overuse.
- "Telehealth facilitates care for many patients who have difficulty attending in-person appointments due to logistical and psychological barriers," write researchers in a 2021 study in the Harm Reduction Journal.
State of play: Virtual addiction treatment companies that raised recent funding include:
1 fun thing: Boulder's name is not an homage to the Colorado city of Boulder, but rather meant to represent the weight of addiction and the role of peer support in overcoming it.
- "In our logo are those stacked rocks you would see on a trail, left by someone who's walked that path before you," says Strong.