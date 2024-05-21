Tempus AI, which provides data and analytics tools for precision medicine, filed for an IPO on Monday night. Why it matters: A successful listing for Tempus — long considered an IPO candidate — could breathe life into a tepid public market for health care.

Zoom in: Chicago-based Tempus AI has not yet disclosed the offering price. The company purports to create "intelligent diagnostics" for precision medicine.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase and Allen & Co. Tempus AI plans to list on Nasdaq under the symbol TEM.

By the numbers: The company had a net loss of $266 million on revenue of $532 million in 2023, compared with a net loss of $334 million on revenue of $321 million in 2022, per the filing.

Tempus generated $562 million in revenue for the 12 months ending March 31, 2024.

Catch up quick: Tempus AI was reportedly exploring an IPO in late 2021, at which point the company was valued at around $8.1 billion.

Founded in 2015, the company has raised $1.42 billion to date, per PitchBook, from investors including Baillie Gifford, Google, Franklin Templeton, Novo Holdings and funds managed by T. Rowe Price Group. Earlier investors include Revolution Growth and NEA.

Among Tempus AI's largest investors is founder and CEO Eric Lefkofsky, also founder of Groupon.

How it works: Tempus AI claims to have the largest library of clinical and molecular data, which it uses in partnership with providers to improve patient care.

The company provides genetic sequencing services, working with providers like Cedars-Sinai Cancer to develop personalized treatments by replicating patients' DNA, RNA and protein.

Tempus AI also boasts a swath of predictive, algorithm-based diagnostics for biomarkers in oncology and neuropsychology. The company has strategic relationships with large pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

💭 Our thought bubble: When Tempus AI was weighing an IPO in 2021, AI use cases in health care were more opaque. The company is likely to benefit significantly from the learnings gleaned over the last three years.