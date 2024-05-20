Hybrid primary care clinic operator Hamilton Health Box unboxed a $10 million Series A led by 1588 Ventures.

Why it matters: The model has been tried by startups and tech giants alike, mostly in urban areas, but it remains to be seen if Hamilton's rural focus could lend the approach sticking power.

Zoom in: Memorial Hermann Health System, Impact Ventures by the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Texas Medical Center Venture Fund and the Sullivan Brothers joined.

Vault Advisors served as financial advisor and Michael Best & Friedrich served as legal counsel to Hamilton Health Box for the deal.

How it works: The Houston startup's prefabricated facilities are focused on employer worksites and rural areas.

In the latter market, the company claims to have partnerships with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), safety net providers focused on outpatient preventive and primary care, to provide services at existing and new centers.

What they're saying: "Expanding health access in communities in primary care deserts is a difficult task, and the model that Hamilton Health Box provides for delivering quality, affordable primary care can reshape this landscape," Impact Ventures investment director Vince Barragan said in a statement.

Flashback: Founded in 2019 at the TMC Innovation Factory, Hamilton Health Box is pitching its "small footprint" primary care model for a wide range of settings, from employer worksites and rural areas to office buildings, schools, and college campuses.

CEO Toby Hamilton was previously CEO of Texas hospital operator and Welsh Carson portfolio company Emerus Holdings.

