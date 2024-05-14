Medicare navigation company Chapter collected a $50 million Series C led by XYZ Venture Capital, CEO Cobi Blumenfeld-Gantz tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: More than half of Medicare beneficiaries fail to assess their coverage options each year, per a recent Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.
Zoom in: Existing investors Addition, Narya Capital, Susa Ventures and Maverick Ventures participated.
- Blumenfeld-Gantz declined to say when he foresees Chapter raising a Series D.
How it works: Chapter assesses every available Medicare option, even when it doesn't get paid by that plan (for example, a small regional carrier that doesn't work with brokers). It pays its Medicare advisers regardless of whether customers enroll in a plan that gives Chapter a broker's cut.
- The company ingests data on plans, doctors and prescriptions to make individualized plan recommendations, and a Chapter adviser explains the strengths and weaknesses of the options.
- Chapter automates some parts of the enrollment process and tracks customers' applications as they move through it. Once a customer is approved for a plan, they can follow up with Chapter with questions about bills, denials, or new care needs.
- All of Chapter's advisers are full-time employees, "and I personally interview every one of them," says Blumenfeld-Gantz.
Driving the news: The expansion of benefits markets and the introduction of new regulatory requirements have boosted the appeal of navigation services, which promise to sort through the noise.
- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently moved to prohibit brokers from selling consumer data to multiple buyers — something Blumenfeld-Gantz calls a "welcome change" from a practice that benefited Chapter's competitors while disadvantaging seniors.
Flashback: XYZ managing partner Ross Fubini met then-Palantir employees Blumenfeld-Gantz and Corey Metzman (Chapter's co-founder and COO) through a fellow Palantir alumnus in 2020.
- After watching his parents struggle through Medicare enrollment, Blumenfeld-Gantz decided to start Chapter with a Palantir-like, data-first approach.
What they're saying: "We are transparent in who we're contacting and who we are, and we'll never sell that data to others," says Blumenfeld-Gantz.
- "Mom-and-pop brokers," — Chapter's competition, per Blumenfeld-Gantz — "tend to be well-trusted even if they don't have the data or technology to provide good recommendations. I liken it to: Would you trust Google Maps or the gas station attendant for directions?"
- "10 years ago it might have been the attendant, but we're now in the phase where you need good data and solid technology to do this," he adds.
- Chapter is "doing a great job at understanding, for example, my mom's life — her drug costs, her provider costs," says XYZ's Fubini, adding, "The product is uniquely good at that."
The big picture: Insurance- and benefits navigators have attracted venture interest amid increasing competition in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage markets, with at least five companies raising significant early and mid-stage financing rounds between summer 2022 and summer 2023.
State of play: Such companies were all the rage last year. For example: