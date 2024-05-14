Medicare navigation company Chapter collected a $50 million Series C led by XYZ Venture Capital, CEO Cobi Blumenfeld-Gantz tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: More than half of Medicare beneficiaries fail to assess their coverage options each year, per a recent Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.

Zoom in: Existing investors Addition, Narya Capital, Susa Ventures and Maverick Ventures participated.

Blumenfeld-Gantz declined to say when he foresees Chapter raising a Series D.

How it works: Chapter assesses every available Medicare option, even when it doesn't get paid by that plan (for example, a small regional carrier that doesn't work with brokers). It pays its Medicare advisers regardless of whether customers enroll in a plan that gives Chapter a broker's cut.

The company ingests data on plans, doctors and prescriptions to make individualized plan recommendations, and a Chapter adviser explains the strengths and weaknesses of the options.

Chapter automates some parts of the enrollment process and tracks customers' applications as they move through it. Once a customer is approved for a plan, they can follow up with Chapter with questions about bills, denials, or new care needs.

All of Chapter's advisers are full-time employees, "and I personally interview every one of them," says Blumenfeld-Gantz.

Driving the news: The expansion of benefits markets and the introduction of new regulatory requirements have boosted the appeal of navigation services, which promise to sort through the noise.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently moved to prohibit brokers from selling consumer data to multiple buyers — something Blumenfeld-Gantz calls a "welcome change" from a practice that benefited Chapter's competitors while disadvantaging seniors.

Flashback: XYZ managing partner Ross Fubini met then-Palantir employees Blumenfeld-Gantz and Corey Metzman (Chapter's co-founder and COO) through a fellow Palantir alumnus in 2020.

After watching his parents struggle through Medicare enrollment, Blumenfeld-Gantz decided to start Chapter with a Palantir-like, data-first approach.

What they're saying: "We are transparent in who we're contacting and who we are, and we'll never sell that data to others," says Blumenfeld-Gantz.

"Mom-and-pop brokers," — Chapter's competition, per Blumenfeld-Gantz — "tend to be well-trusted even if they don't have the data or technology to provide good recommendations. I liken it to: Would you trust Google Maps or the gas station attendant for directions?"

"10 years ago it might have been the attendant, but we're now in the phase where you need good data and solid technology to do this," he adds.

Chapter is "doing a great job at understanding, for example, my mom's life — her drug costs, her provider costs," says XYZ's Fubini, adding, "The product is uniquely good at that."

The big picture: Insurance- and benefits navigators have attracted venture interest amid increasing competition in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage markets, with at least five companies raising significant early and mid-stage financing rounds between summer 2022 and summer 2023.

State of play: Such companies were all the rage last year. For example: