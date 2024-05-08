Samsung unit buys ultrasound startup Sonio for $92.7M

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Samsung Medison, the medical device unit of Samsung Electronics, will pay $92.7 million to acquire French ultrasound startup Sonio. Why it matters: The deal underscores demand for women's health technology, given Sonio just raised its Series A last year.

How it works: Sonio's technology uses artificial intelligence to automate ultrasound reporting and detect potential anomalies in ultrasound images.

Using a mix of model-to-model and deep learning AI, the technology offers clinical decision support tools, as well as medical imaging analysis that prioritizes rare conditions.

According to the company, its product can identify over 300 potential prenatal syndromes and anomalies with an accuracy rate of 95% and higher.

What they're saying: "After four years of incredibly fast growth, this partnership will allow us to accelerate our roadmap, boost our commercial expansion globally and reaffirm our mission while staying independent in our execution," CEO Cecile Brosset Dubois says.

Catch up quick: Sonio raised a $14 million Series A to expand in the U.S. last June, at a post-money valuation of $48.7 million, per PitchBook.