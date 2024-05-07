Share on email (opens in new window)

Backpack Healthcare, an online pediatric-focused mental health care provider, raised a $14 million Series A round, CEO Hafeezah Muhammad tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Half of all lifetime cases of mental disorders begin by age 14 and, for about 1 in 4 adolescents, they result in severe impairment.

Zoom in: PACE Healthcare Capital led the round with participation from Techstars, Collab Capital, Bridge Builders Collaborative, Portland Seed Fund, Hopelab, Rethink Education, Genius Guild, ECMC and Unlikely Collaborators.

How it works: The Maryland company provides help for people ages 4 through 26, working with social services departments to match patients and help them access appointments in under five days.

The company aims to serve Medicaid patients, a population that has historically had difficulty accessing mental health services.

Backpack also offers a self-care app, which lets patients check in and say how they are feeling, as well as bibliotherapy.

The company is generating revenue, Muhammad said, although she declined to disclose exact numbers.

What's next: With the fresh capital, Backpack will expand beyond Maryland and Virginia.

"We will expand carefully, ensuring that we can maintain quality within the state and we will base it off the Medicaid percentage of kids within those states," Muhammad says.

Backpack is taking a lean approach on future fundraising and hopes to get to profitability without needing additional capital, she adds.

"You don't want to have to rely on venture capital to sustain your operations," she adds.

The big picture: Antidepressant prescribing to youths rose 63.5% during the pandemic — further evidence of a youth mental health crisis characterized by depression and anxiety.

State of play: Several startups focused on family support, children's mental health and overall wellness have drawn venture dollars in recent years.

Pediatric telehealth messaging startup Summer Health raised an $11.65 million Series A last month.

Pediatric telemental health company InStride Health in March secured an unlabeled $30 million.

Coral Care in January collected a $1.3 million pre-seed to more easily connect parents to in-network childhood development specialists.

Flourish Labs, a San Francisco-based telehealth and training peer support platform for mental health, raised $6.6 million in seed funding last October.

🎒 1 cool thing: The company's name alludes to the "emotional backpack" young people are carrying, Muhammad tells Axios.