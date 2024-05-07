Backpack Healthcare, an online pediatric-focused mental health care provider, raised a $14 million Series A round, CEO Hafeezah Muhammad tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Half of all lifetime cases of mental disorders begin by age 14 and, for about 1 in 4 adolescents, they result in severe impairment.
Zoom in: PACE Healthcare Capital led the round with participation from Techstars, Collab Capital, Bridge Builders Collaborative, Portland Seed Fund, Hopelab, Rethink Education, Genius Guild, ECMC and Unlikely Collaborators.
How it works: The Maryland company provides help for people ages 4 through 26, working with social services departments to match patients and help them access appointments in under five days.
- The company aims to serve Medicaid patients, a population that has historically had difficulty accessing mental health services.
- Backpack also offers a self-care app, which lets patients check in and say how they are feeling, as well as bibliotherapy.
- The company is generating revenue, Muhammad said, although she declined to disclose exact numbers.
What's next: With the fresh capital, Backpack will expand beyond Maryland and Virginia.
- "We will expand carefully, ensuring that we can maintain quality within the state and we will base it off the Medicaid percentage of kids within those states," Muhammad says.
- Backpack is taking a lean approach on future fundraising and hopes to get to profitability without needing additional capital, she adds.
- "You don't want to have to rely on venture capital to sustain your operations," she adds.
The big picture: Antidepressant prescribing to youths rose 63.5% during the pandemic — further evidence of a youth mental health crisis characterized by depression and anxiety.
State of play: Several startups focused on family support, children's mental health and overall wellness have drawn venture dollars in recent years.
- Pediatric telehealth messaging startup Summer Health raised an $11.65 million Series A last month.
- Pediatric telemental health company InStride Health in March secured an unlabeled $30 million.
- Coral Care in January collected a $1.3 million pre-seed to more easily connect parents to in-network childhood development specialists.
- Flourish Labs, a San Francisco-based telehealth and training peer support platform for mental health, raised $6.6 million in seed funding last October.
🎒 1 cool thing: The company's name alludes to the "emotional backpack" young people are carrying, Muhammad tells Axios.
- "Our goal is to help our kids and families lighten the load," she says. "We put tools in and we take out stressors."