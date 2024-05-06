Opmed.ai, an Israeli startup working to optimize operating room workflow, raised $15 million to expand in the U.S., the company tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Scheduling difficulties drive growing OR costs, which represent 40% of a hospital's total expenses.
Zoom in: NFX and Grove Ventures co-led, with participation from Secret Chord Ventures, impact investor Sir Ronald Cohen, and Unbox Ventures.
- The funding comprises seed and Series A funding, CEO Mor Brokman Meltzer tells Axios.
How it works: Using a mix of AI models, Opmed.ai automates and optimizes scheduling and operations for ORs.
- Integrating with legacy electronic health record systems, Opmed.ai can detect and address potential issues in upcoming surgery schedules.
- The company's software then runs "billions of permutations ... moving five minutes to the left and minutes to the right, making really small micro shifts," says Brokman Meltzer.
- "In couple of seconds, we can create and generate an alternative schedule that is much more efficient, so we can increase our prime-time utilization," she adds.
The big picture: Most health systems have teams of five or six people managing surgery schedules and "everything is done manually," says Brokman Meltzer.
- "Not with a piece of paper but without the right technology, with systems that were developed 20, 30 years ago." she adds.
The latest: Opmed.ai works with the Mayo Clinic and will announce partnerships with three more U.S. health systems soon, says Brokman Meltzer.
What's next: Opmed.ai will raise its Series B in the next two years and could be profitable "hopefully very soon," Brokman Meltzer says.
- She declined to disclose the company's revenue.