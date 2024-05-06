Share on email (opens in new window)

Opmed.ai, an Israeli startup working to optimize operating room workflow, raised $15 million to expand in the U.S., the company tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Scheduling difficulties drive growing OR costs, which represent 40% of a hospital's total expenses.

Zoom in: NFX and Grove Ventures co-led, with participation from Secret Chord Ventures, impact investor Sir Ronald Cohen, and Unbox Ventures.

The funding comprises seed and Series A funding, CEO Mor Brokman Meltzer tells Axios.

How it works: Using a mix of AI models, Opmed.ai automates and optimizes scheduling and operations for ORs.

Integrating with legacy electronic health record systems, Opmed.ai can detect and address potential issues in upcoming surgery schedules.

The company's software then runs "billions of permutations ... moving five minutes to the left and minutes to the right, making really small micro shifts," says Brokman Meltzer.

"In couple of seconds, we can create and generate an alternative schedule that is much more efficient, so we can increase our prime-time utilization," she adds.

The big picture: Most health systems have teams of five or six people managing surgery schedules and "everything is done manually," says Brokman Meltzer.

"Not with a piece of paper but without the right technology, with systems that were developed 20, 30 years ago." she adds.

The latest: Opmed.ai works with the Mayo Clinic and will announce partnerships with three more U.S. health systems soon, says Brokman Meltzer.

What's next: Opmed.ai will raise its Series B in the next two years and could be profitable "hopefully very soon," Brokman Meltzer says.