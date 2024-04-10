Share on email (opens in new window)

Cobot, a maker of so-called collaborative robots for health care and other industries, scored a $100 million Series B led by General Catalyst. Why it matters: Founded by a former Amazon robotics VP and backed by the Mayo Clinic, the company wants to lead a "massive transition as AI drives productivity" in hospitals and other sectors, per Sequoia Capital's Alfred Lin.

Zoom in: Bison Ventures, Industry Ventures and Lux Capital joined the round alongside previous backers Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Mayo Clinic, Neo, 1984 Ventures, MVP Ventures and Calibrate Ventures.

The raise brings total funding to over $140 million.

Funds will power additional hiring and commercial deployments.

General Catalyst managing director Paul Kwan joins Lin as a member of Cobot's board of directors.

How it works: Former Amazonian Brad Porter founded Santa Clara, California-based Collaborative Robotics or Cobot in 2022 to develop robots that work alongside humans — hence "collaborative" in the name — to boost productivity and lower operational costs.

The backstory: Founded in 2022, Cobot raised a $30 million Series A from Sequoia, Khosla Ventures, and the Mayo Clinic in summer 2023.

The company also announced a biotech- and health care-focused program called Cobot Flywheel, of which Mayo Clinic is a named partner.

Mayo is working with Cobot to "redefine how health care approaches automation," Mayo Clinic operations administrator Stephen Fischer said in the 2023 release.

The big picture: General Catalyst has been a prime health tech investor this year, leading six of Q1 2024's highest-profile health care deals, including three fundraises over $50 million.

State of play: Robots and AI software developers are attracting more attention across health care amid provider shortages and tech advancements, especially within pharmacy and surgery.

Medical Microinstruments, a surgical robotics company, in February scored a $110 million Series C.

Capstan Medical, a developer of robotic-assisted heart valve surgery technology, last summer collected a $31.4 million Series B.

Phantom Neuro, a startup building a system to help people control robotic limbs, in 2022 raised a $3.26 million seed.

Reality check: There are myriad AI solutions on the market purporting to improve productivity and ease burnout that don't involve capital-intensive manufacturing of robots.