Vista takes Model N private for $1.25B
Apr 8, 2024
Vista Equity Partners will take revenue management company Model N private for $1.25 billion.
Why it matters: This could open the floodgates for private equity-led dealmaking in health care IT.
Zoom in: Vista will acquire all outstanding shares of Model N common stock for $30 per share.
- The all-cash transaction is expected to close in mid-2024.
Between the lines: Revenue optimization and management companies are lucrative investments for private equity, as most health systems outsource debt collection and other revenue functions.
- RCM providers bill themselves as more efficient than in-house collections operations, investing heavily in updated tech stacks and leading to spiking demand from hospitals.
What we're watching: In March, publicly-traded R1 RCM told its two biggest shareholders to end talks on a potential take-private buyout. This deal could change that thinking.