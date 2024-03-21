Share on email (opens in new window)

Enhanced Healthcare Partners is preparing to bring elderly and disabled care provider Eventus WholeHealth to market, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: The process will be a good test of investor appetite for health care businesses that cater to vulnerable populations.

Behind the scenes: The auction, being run by Harris Williams, is expected to launch next month, sources say.

The asset is generating around $30 million in EBITDA, per sources.

How it works: Concord, North Carolina-based Eventus provides primary and specialty care services for residents and patients in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

The company employs physicians, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychotherapists, podiatrists, optometrists, audiologists and support staff.

Catch up quick: Enhanced invested in the company in 2019 for an undisclosed price.

The company also has backing from Leavitt Equity Partners and Balance Point Capital.

State of play: Though headline risk has chilled private equity investment into elder and disabled care, there are a few assets that could soon be looking for a liquidity event.

In 2021, WindRose Health acquired Bluestone Physician Services, which provides medical services for high-risk patients in senior living communities.

In 2019, Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Company acquired senior primary care company ClareMedica Health Partners. Revelstoke Capital Partners invested in the business in 2021.

HarmonyCares, which provides home and community-based care for vulnerable patients, was acquired by Rubicon Founders, Valtruis, Oak HC/FT, WCAS and HLM Venture Partners in 2021.

Enhanced and Harris Williams declined to comment.