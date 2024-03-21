Scoop: Enhanced HC Partners prepping Eventus for sale process
Enhanced Healthcare Partners is preparing to bring elderly and disabled care provider Eventus WholeHealth to market, sources tell Axios.
Why it matters: The process will be a good test of investor appetite for health care businesses that cater to vulnerable populations.
Behind the scenes: The auction, being run by Harris Williams, is expected to launch next month, sources say.
- The asset is generating around $30 million in EBITDA, per sources.
How it works: Concord, North Carolina-based Eventus provides primary and specialty care services for residents and patients in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.
- The company employs physicians, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychotherapists, podiatrists, optometrists, audiologists and support staff.
Catch up quick: Enhanced invested in the company in 2019 for an undisclosed price.
- The company also has backing from Leavitt Equity Partners and Balance Point Capital.
State of play: Though headline risk has chilled private equity investment into elder and disabled care, there are a few assets that could soon be looking for a liquidity event.
- In 2021, WindRose Health acquired Bluestone Physician Services, which provides medical services for high-risk patients in senior living communities.
- In 2019, Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Company acquired senior primary care company ClareMedica Health Partners. Revelstoke Capital Partners invested in the business in 2021.
- HarmonyCares, which provides home and community-based care for vulnerable patients, was acquired by Rubicon Founders, Valtruis, Oak HC/FT, WCAS and HLM Venture Partners in 2021.
Enhanced and Harris Williams declined to comment.