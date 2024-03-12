Body scan startup Prenuvo is partnering with concierge care provider Sollis Health to introduce its whole-body screenings to more people, the companies' CEOs tell Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The partnership comes amid a mounting debate over the value of whole-body scans — specifically, whether they're instrumental in preventing disease or mostly an expensive, anxiety-inducing endeavor.

The companies claim the scans offer the latest in preventive care.

But several medical organizations have significant questions.

How it works: The partnership grants Sollis members one free Prenuvo torso scan, with options to upgrade to other scans at discounted rates.

Patients must obtain sign-off from a general practitioner (GP) or primary care physician for the scan and request that the results be shared with their GP and/or Sollis provider. (Sollis providers are ER clinicians and cannot approve the scan.)

By the numbers: Sollis memberships cost $3,500 per year or $291 a month. One Medical, a concierge primary care provider that does not offer urgent care services, costs $199 a year or $17 a month

Services include urgent and emergency care services including onsite MRIs, X-rays and ultrasounds, lab tests, same-day visits, and round-the-clock telehealth access.

All Sollis clinicians are board-certified ER and urgent care providers, per Sollis CEO Brad Olson.

Under the agreement, Prenuvo torso scans, which typically cost $1,000, are free.

Head and torso scans, typically $1,800, are $800.

Whole body scans, typically $2,500, are $1,500.

Flashback: Both Sollis and Prenuvo are venture-backed startups helmed by leaders outside the traditional health care sphere.

NYC-based Sollis has raised $53 million from investors including Montage Ventures and Torch Capital. CEO Brad Olson worked previously as an executive at Starwood Hotels and Peloton.

LA-based Prenuvo has collected roughly $71.8 million from backers like Felicis and Incite Ventures. CEO Lacy worked previously as an executive at gaming startup Azarus.io and telecom startup Lebara Limited.

What they're saying: Prenuvo CEO Andrew Lacy foresees the partnership helping to prove the value of its scans, which he says would eventually curb costs for everyone.

"Our goal is to transform the way that we do health care from something that's reactive ... to something that's proactive," he says.

Catch up quick: Prenuvo's scans — which are not classified as diagnostics and therefore not covered by insurance — have been endorsed by venture capitalists and celebrities like Kim Kardashian and investor Cindy Crawford.

The scans cannot definitively indicate an illness or condition, but rather identify potential problems — and those require further tests and procedures to confirm.

Reality check: It remains unclear how many general practitioners are willing to review Prenuvo results, given their lack of recommendation from professional medical organizations.

"There is no documented evidence that total body screening is cost-efficient or effective in prolonging life," the American College of Radiology said in a statement.

It's also unclear how Prenuvo's scans fit into Sollis patients' existing care flow, given the need for external GPs to approve and read them.

Case in point: Axios reporter Justin Kauffman received a Prenuvo scan and said his doctor "wasn't enthusiastic" about it.

The doctor "argued the scans cause undue anxiety," Kauffman wrote. "Our bodies have all sorts of nodules and cysts, [the doctor] said, and the scans make patients feel they may have problems, when in most cases they don't."

The bottom line: The partnership between Sollis and Prenuvo will test the premise that high-cost, concierge services can become less expensive — and more useful — with scale.

Editor's note: This story has been clarified to note that One Medical is a concierge primary care provider that does not provide urgent care services, which Sollis does.