Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

GHO Capital is preparing to bring clinical trial services provider Velocity Clinical Research to market, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: A recent surge in biotech funding will finance increased R&D, increasing demand for clinical trial site management services like VCR's.

Behind the scenes: Centerview was hired to run the process, which is anticipated to launch in Q2 or Q3, say the sources.

VCR generates EBITDA between $120 million and $160 million, per sources.

How it works: Founded in 2018, VCR provides clinical trial data and clinical research services to biopharmaceutical and contract research organizations.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company manages clinical trial sites across North America, focusing on infectious diseases, vaccine trials and general medicine therapeutic areas.

Catch up quick: GHO acquired VCR for a reported $500 million in 2021.

Under GHO's umbrella, the company completed a flurry of acquisitions, including a handful of Europe-based buys.

Per PitchBook, VCR has raised a total of $176 million for acquisition purposes.

The big picture: The clinical trial site market remains fragmented, with multi-site platforms or alliance networks accounting for just 4% of the market last year, according to a Harris Williams report.

Driving the news: Private equity has its eyes on outsourced pharma services — Arsenal Capital will reportedly pay up to $345 million to buy two divisions from contract research firm Fortrea Holdings, in a deal announced Monday.

Velocity Clinical Research declined to comment. Centerview and GHO did not respond to requests for comment.