Scoop: GHO puts Velocity Clinical Research on the block
GHO Capital is preparing to bring clinical trial services provider Velocity Clinical Research to market, sources tell Axios.
Why it matters: A recent surge in biotech funding will finance increased R&D, increasing demand for clinical trial site management services like VCR's.
Behind the scenes: Centerview was hired to run the process, which is anticipated to launch in Q2 or Q3, say the sources.
- VCR generates EBITDA between $120 million and $160 million, per sources.
How it works: Founded in 2018, VCR provides clinical trial data and clinical research services to biopharmaceutical and contract research organizations.
- The Durham, North Carolina-based company manages clinical trial sites across North America, focusing on infectious diseases, vaccine trials and general medicine therapeutic areas.
Catch up quick: GHO acquired VCR for a reported $500 million in 2021.
- Under GHO's umbrella, the company completed a flurry of acquisitions, including a handful of Europe-based buys.
- Per PitchBook, VCR has raised a total of $176 million for acquisition purposes.
The big picture: The clinical trial site market remains fragmented, with multi-site platforms or alliance networks accounting for just 4% of the market last year, according to a Harris Williams report.
Driving the news: Private equity has its eyes on outsourced pharma services — Arsenal Capital will reportedly pay up to $345 million to buy two divisions from contract research firm Fortrea Holdings, in a deal announced Monday.
Velocity Clinical Research declined to comment. Centerview and GHO did not respond to requests for comment.