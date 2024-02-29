Clasp, a SaaS platform for employee benefits infrastructure, raised $1.5 million in initial funding, CEO Amar Jasarbasic tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: 85% of workers find their benefits packages confusing, leading to underutilization, dissatisfaction and loss of talent.
Zoom in: Base10 Partners led the round.
- Individual investors include Bedrock Capital founder Eric Stromberg, Check CEO Andrew Brown, and Willem Van Lancker, former head of incubation at Thrive Capital.
- Clasp is generating revenue, Jasarbasic says, declining to disclose figures.
How it works: New York City-based Clasp's application programming interface aims to help benefits platform developers, benefits brokers and payroll companies build a compliant benefits software.
- Clasp's features include carrier integrations, plan enrollment and payroll deductions.
- "We want to be the Stripe but for benefits," says Jasarbasic.
- Many users Clasp serves are in construction and other fields where health benefits might be less accessible, says Clasp co-founder Zach Zhang.
For Base10 Partners, the "headless" nature of Clasp's benefits platform was attractive, principal Caroline Broder says.
- This "means that it can be flexible to the needs and profile of the employers with which they partner," Broder says.
What's next: Jasarbasic says the company is focused on building integration with every benefits carrier.
- Runway of the funding is long, and Jasarbasic sees the company hitting profitability in the near term.
🔗 1 fun thing: The name "Clasp" references how clasps connect chains together, Jasarbasic says — with benefits as the missing link.