Clasp, a SaaS platform for employee benefits infrastructure, raised $1.5 million in initial funding, CEO Amar Jasarbasic tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: 85% of workers find their benefits packages confusing, leading to underutilization, dissatisfaction and loss of talent.

Zoom in: Base10 Partners led the round.

Individual investors include Bedrock Capital founder Eric Stromberg, Check CEO Andrew Brown, and Willem Van Lancker, former head of incubation at Thrive Capital.

Clasp is generating revenue, Jasarbasic says, declining to disclose figures.

How it works: New York City-based Clasp's application programming interface aims to help benefits platform developers, benefits brokers and payroll companies build a compliant benefits software.

Clasp's features include carrier integrations, plan enrollment and payroll deductions.

"We want to be the Stripe but for benefits," says Jasarbasic.

Many users Clasp serves are in construction and other fields where health benefits might be less accessible, says Clasp co-founder Zach Zhang.

For Base10 Partners, the "headless" nature of Clasp's benefits platform was attractive, principal Caroline Broder says.

This "means that it can be flexible to the needs and profile of the employers with which they partner," Broder says.

What's next: Jasarbasic says the company is focused on building integration with every benefits carrier.

Runway of the funding is long, and Jasarbasic sees the company hitting profitability in the near term.

🔗 1 fun thing: The name "Clasp" references how clasps connect chains together, Jasarbasic says — with benefits as the missing link.