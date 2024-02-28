Share on email (opens in new window)

Redi Health, a medication adherence and patient engagement tech platform, raised a $14 million Series B, CEO Luke Buchanan tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Early support with specialty drugs can address the 70% non-adherence rate that causes hundreds billions of dollars in losses.

How it works: Redi Health aims to help patients taking branded specialty drugs, offering medication reminders and advice on symptom management, diet and nutrition.

The company's platform also provides brand-specific content, condition-focused trackers, digitally accessible financial assistance and enrollment in patient support programs.

Redi Health serves patients managing diabetes, dermatology, oncology, multiple sclerosis, rare disorders and genetic disorders.

By the numbers: "If a patient gets support services when needed, they are 80% more likely to stay on medication through 12 months," Buchanan says.

Redi Health's user base has grown by millions since its 2022 Series A, per Buchanan.

Blue Heron Capital led the Series B, with participation from new investor North Coast Ventures. Existing investors Refinery Ventures, Mutual Capital Partners, Rev1 Ventures and M25 also participated.

The company has raised more than $19 million to date.

What's next: Fresh funds will be used to develop and launch new products.

"We have demonstrated good predictable revenue and capital management," he says. The company is not yet profitable, he says, declining to disclose financial details.

"This should get us through the next 24–36 months, but that does not mean we will run dry by then," he adds.

The bottom line: "Specialty meds play a bigger role today and so do the ways in which you interact with patients," says Blue Heron partner Gordon Crenshaw.