Redi Health, a medication adherence and patient engagement tech platform, raised a $14 million Series B, CEO Luke Buchanan tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Early support with specialty drugs can address the 70% non-adherence rate that causes hundreds billions of dollars in losses.
How it works: Redi Health aims to help patients taking branded specialty drugs, offering medication reminders and advice on symptom management, diet and nutrition.
- The company's platform also provides brand-specific content, condition-focused trackers, digitally accessible financial assistance and enrollment in patient support programs.
- Redi Health serves patients managing diabetes, dermatology, oncology, multiple sclerosis, rare disorders and genetic disorders.
By the numbers: "If a patient gets support services when needed, they are 80% more likely to stay on medication through 12 months," Buchanan says.
- Redi Health's user base has grown by millions since its 2022 Series A, per Buchanan.
- Blue Heron Capital led the Series B, with participation from new investor North Coast Ventures. Existing investors Refinery Ventures, Mutual Capital Partners, Rev1 Ventures and M25 also participated.
- The company has raised more than $19 million to date.
What's next: Fresh funds will be used to develop and launch new products.
- "We have demonstrated good predictable revenue and capital management," he says. The company is not yet profitable, he says, declining to disclose financial details.
- "This should get us through the next 24–36 months, but that does not mean we will run dry by then," he adds.
The bottom line: "Specialty meds play a bigger role today and so do the ways in which you interact with patients," says Blue Heron partner Gordon Crenshaw.